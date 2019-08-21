0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

More domestic violence shelters by year’s end: ministry

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska yesterday visited the shelter for domestic violence victims in Kochani to attend a birthday party of one of the four children who live temporarily there with their mother.

Bisera Altiparmakova 21 August 2019 11:39
Back to top button
Close