MoI vetting working group to hold first meeting on Thursday

The key to carrying out a vetting process in North Macedonia is reaching consensus between the main political subjects, concluded experts at the 6th session of the Working group 4 discussing vetting as a measure for achieving institutional integrity.

Nevenka Nikolikj 27 August 2019 16:22
