0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Ministers to seek solution to Kosovo’s foods import ban

Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi will visit Prishtina on Tuesday for talks with Minister of Trade and Industry Endrit Shala over Kosovo's ban on import of potatoes and honey from North Macedonia.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 August 2019 9:15
Back to top button
Close