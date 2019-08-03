0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyNational Correspondents

Mining concessions to be terminated as soon as possible: minister

After a concessioner has given up, concessions for mineral extraction from the foot of Mount Jablanica near a village in Struga will be suspended as soon as possible, Kreshnik Bekteshi has said.

Slagjana Stojkova-Kostoski, Struga, Resen 3 August 2019 13:29
