15:00/31 August/2019

Skopje – Parliament on Saturday resumes its 110th session to elect new members of the government, namely two ministers and three deputy ministers. The session, which started on Friday, was terminated late in the night after several hours of debate.

Skopje – A new generation of police officers has completed a year-long basic training at the MoI Training Center with high scores average, proving they are highly motivated to do their professional duties in the police forces, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday.

Skopje – The first ten contracts of IPARD II Programme were signed Saturday to modernize agricultural holdings with the procurement of mechanization and equipment.

Washington – U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer has been appointed as Special Representative for the Western Balkans, the U.S. Department of State said.

Los Angeles – Florida residents were preparing for the arrival early next week of Hurricane Dorian, which on Friday strengthened to a category 4 while going through the Caribbean.

Hong Kong – Police and protesters were in a standoff outside the Hong Kong government headquarters on Saturday, as thousands of others marched in defiance of police ban on a planned anti-government rally.