18:00/30 August/2019

Skopje – NATO membership is within reach by a matter of weeks. The country is de facto functioning as a NATO member country, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Friday.

Skopje – I’m confident the candidates for new ministers for finance and in charge of improving the investment climate would further strengthen the capacities of the cabinet, especially in the midst of this precious period of the country in the process of joining NATO and the EU, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said elaborating the government’s nominations for new ministers.

Helsinki – Ahead of the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Helsinki, FM Nikola Dimitrov told reporters it was better to talk about completion of the EU rather than enlargement.

Skopje – On the sidelines of the two-day informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich) in Helsinki, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides signed Friday a protocol establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Skopje – Kosovo’s ban on the import of potatoes and honey from North Macedonia will have no impact on Macedonian economy, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Friday.

Athens – Addressing “those imagining secret diplomacy”, Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis posted on his official Twitter account the full content of the letters exchanged with Deputy PM Bujar Osmani.

Helsinki – EU foreign ministers will meet in Helsinki on Friday to discuss the enlargement process and dates for opening accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Helsinki – The European Union should agree to launch membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, several of the bloc’s foreign ministers argued Friday, despite concerns about lagging progress in fighting corruption and organized crime.