13:00/29 August 2019

Skopje – The trial for the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case ‘Violence in Center’ has been postponed for September 10, after Thursday’s hearing for the case was adjourned due to the ongoing situation with SPO’s head Katica Janeva, who is currently under detention in connection with the Racket case.

Skopje – The Council of Public Prosecutors has ruled unanimously to start a procedure for the dismissal of Katica Janeva from her post as chief of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, citing that “all conditions were met” to do so.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to participate in the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), taking place on Thursday and Friday in Helsinki, at the invitation of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Pekka Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland, which is serving as the current holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Skopje – Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will open the first meeting of the vetting working group within his ministry on Thursday. The working group needs to develop a plan and submit its proposal to the government by October 1.

Skopje – After 57 lawmakers voted in favor of starting an expedited procedure to pass the proposed law on the public prosecution, the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs will debate the bill on Thursday.

Skopje – The 10th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival closed Wednesday with an awards ceremony. Artemio Benki’s Solo won the Onion Award for best film in the main program.

Skopje – The number of passengers and goods carried in air transport has increased significantly in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, State Statistical Office data show.

Athens – On the sidelines of the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), taking place on Thursday and Friday in Helsinki, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides will sign a document to establish diplomatic relations between North Macedonia and Cyprus.

Zagreb – The Zagreb County Office of the State Prosecutor has filed 13 indictments against a total of 29 suspects for wrongdoings in 13 companies and according to media reports those indictments refer to the Agrokor scandal.

Measles infections in Europe have surged to around 90,000 cases in the first half of 2019, more than all of last year, the World Health Organization reported Thursday.

More than 1 million people have signed a petition calling for the British parliament not to be suspended from mid-September to mid-October as requested by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Thousands of people on Wednesday evening took to the street across Britain to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Berlin – German daily newspapers Die Welt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung commented on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg reached the coast of New York after undertaking a 15-day, zero-carbon yacht journey across the Atlantic as part of her campaign to draw attention to the climate crisis.

World number one Novak Djokovic fought through injury, Roger Federer needed to play catch-up again, and Serena Williams also had to come from behind as the trio of stars advanced into the US Open third round in tough encounters on a wet Wednesday.

Hurricane Dorian is forecasted to strengthen and become a “powerful” category 3 hurricane in the next few days as it moves north-west over the Atlantic, US authorities said Wednesday, prompting an emergency declaration in the state of Florida.