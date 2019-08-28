15:00/28 August/2019

Makedonska Kamenica – It’s not my job as president to comment on every stage of the Racket investigation until the process produces some evident elements that could be commented by the politicians, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia could receive a date for the start of negotiations in the fall, while this scenario is less realistic for Albania, Eduard Kukan has said.

Skopje – The Interior Ministry (MoI) cybercrime and digital forensics department recently has registered an increase in online lottery scams aimed at illegal collection of private data.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Wednesday a liturgy at the St. Leontij monastery in the village of Vodocha on the Assumption of Mary Day, which is a religious holiday in the country celebrated by Orthodox Christians.

Skopje – Veles prosecutors have opened an investigation into five people, suspected of causing the fire that spread around Lake Mladost near Veles on Monday.

New Delhi – India’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that a five-member bench would hear in October several petitions challenging the government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Washington – The US government approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Tuesday, authorizing disaster relief aid, as the Caribbean island faced the possibility of a direct hit from tropical storm Dorian.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sought a suspension of parliament from mid-September to mid-October, a move that could hamper efforts by lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.