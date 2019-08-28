18:00/27 August/2019

Skopje – Neither PM Zoran Zaev, nor other politicians were mentioned in Jordan Kamchev’s statement, Vilma Ruskoska said Tuesday.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Tuesday that if there were no two-thirds majority for the draft-law on public prosecution, other solutions would be an option, including amendments to the Law on the Council of Public Prosecutors which requires 61 votes.

Skopje – Opposition MP Antonio Miloshoski called on Tuesday for resignation of Justice Minister Renata Deskoska.

Skopje – Parliament decided on Tuesday it will start a process to pass the draft-law on public prosecution, which is to decide the future status of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), under expedited procedure. 57 MPs voted in favor.

Skopje – The key to carrying out a vetting process in North Macedonia is reaching consensus between the main political subjects, concluded experts at the 6th session of the Working group 4 discussing vetting as a measure for achieving institutional integrity.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Public Enterprise for State Roads Director Zoran Kitanov inspected road rehabilitation works on the Drachevo-Oreshani-Taor highway on Tuesday.

Belgrade – Red Star Belgrade have caused outrage among Croatians by parking a tank in front of their stadium ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League play-off match against Swiss side Young Boys.