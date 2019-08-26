13:00/26 August/2019

Brussels – According to the European Commission, it’s up to the Macedonian political forces to find an agreement on the replacement of SPO head Katica Janeva in line with the law, stressing it won’t be playing any role in the process.

Skopje – The Racket case isn’t a benchmark for getting a date to launch EU accession negotiations at the moment, nor will it become one if authorities continue to handle the case properly, President Stevo Pendarovski said when asked by a MIA reporter.

Skopje – The enactment of the law on public prosecution law and a transparent, unbiased investigation into the Racket case are two key factors to our advantage in securing a date to start negotiations with the EU in October, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has stated.

Skopje – The future of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO), which depends on the law on public prosecution, will be determined this week between the government and the opposition at working meetings and at a Parliament session.

Struga– The 58th edition of the Struga Poetry Evenings festival closed on Sunday night with the traditional awards ceremony. At the final event, 2019 laureate Romanian poet Ana Blandiana was presented with the Golden Wreath award.

Biarritz – The leaders of the G7 all agree that countries hit by forest fires in the Amazon region must get help as quickly as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday announced the location of the new national capital to replace sinking and traffic-clogged Jakarta.