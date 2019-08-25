15:00/25 August 2019

Skopje – A photo of a document allegedly containing a statement given by businessman Jordan Kamchev at the Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Racket case, which was published by some of the online portals that also gave an account of its contents and mentioned names of officials, caused quite a stir on Saturday with PM Zoran Zaev, Ministers Nikola Dimitrov and Radmila Shekerinska, as well as MP Frosina Remenski denying any involvement and saying they would bring suits.

Skopje – North Macedonia and Serbia are set to launch on Monday the “One Stop Shop” joint border control project, which is the first of its kind signed by Western Balkan countries.

Skopje – The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services called on politicians to refrain from suing media outlets and not to endanger freedom of expression.

Skopje – The sun will give way to more overcast skies through Tuesday, especially during afternoon times, accompanied with local showers, thunder and stronger winds. Wednesday is expected to bring more settled and dry weather, the National Hydrometeorological Service says.

Skopje – Macedonian pianist Dunja Ivanova will hold a concert on Sunday evening at the Vrbjanska Chuka archaeological site in the Pelagonia region.

Ohrid – Axel Reymond from France and Italy’s Alice Franco were the winners at Saturday’s 33rd Ohrid Swimming Marathon 25km-long race, held as part of FINA’s UltraMarathon Swim Series.

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit on Sunday, saying the new premier was the “right man for the job” of delivering Brexit.