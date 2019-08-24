15:00/24 August 2019

Skopje – We support North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic accession and are hopeful that a date will be announced at October’s European council, British Ambassador Rachel Galloway says in an interview with MIA.

Skopje – Police in Popova Shapka have arrested a German citizen on an Interpol warrant for procuring 700 kg cocaine from South America to Hamburg. A pre-trial judge has ordered a 30-day extradition detention for the suspect.

Skopje – Releasing illegally obtained documents from the investigation into the Racket case, do not contribute to achieving any other purpose but a momentary sensation, the Primary Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting organized crime and corruption said on Saturday.

Ohrid – President Pendarovski addressed Saturday a workshop on “Strategic Communication and Euro-Atlantic Integration: Implications for Western Balkans Countries” in Ohrid.

Ohrid – Twenty two swimmers, including men and women, are competing on Saturday in the 25 km-long St. Naum-to-Ohrid-harbor race as part of the 33rd Ohrid Swimming Marathon.

European Council President Donald Tusk says the G7 summit this year will be a “difficult test of unity and solidarity” for the world’s leading democratic economies.