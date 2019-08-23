18:00/23 August 2019

Skopje – The deputy chief of mission for the German Embassy to the U.S. has submitted the official document for the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol on Thursday.

Skopje – Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi expects Kosovo to lift the ban on import of potato and honey from North Macedonia within the next few days.

Skopje – At the moment, the Special Public Prosecution is dealing with one of the most difficult challenges since its formation and I call on the politicians and all the stakeholders in the country to enact the law on public prosecution to prevent from cases being dropped, said Lile Stefanova on Friday.

Skopje – A recent field survey conducted by the Institute for Democracy “Sociatas Civilis” (IDSCS) on citizens’ perceptions about the work of Parliament for the period June 2018- April 2019, has found that opinions are divided in terms of how familiar citizens are with the Parliament’s work. The survey was conducted between May 12-26, 2019 on a sample of 1.000 respondents.

Russia launched the world’s first nuclear power plant on board a ship in the Arctic port city of Murmansk on Friday, the state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced.

Paris – Environment groups are calling on French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure that this weekend’s G7 summit in Biarritz takes concrete steps to protect the environment.

David Koch, a businessman and political activist who together with his brother financed a network of conservative donors, has died at age 79, a family statement said Friday.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed on to become a paid contributor for Fox News Channel, the network announced on Thursday.

Beirut – Syrian government forces seized territory from rebels in the northern province of Hama, including a town where pro-opposition Turkey has an observation post, a war monitor said on Friday.

A 17-year-old Israeli girl has been killed in an attack with an explosive device in the West Bank.