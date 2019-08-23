13:00/23 August/2019

Skopje – Prosecution reform is part of the wider rule of law reform that is a priority of the EU, NATO and the citizens of North Macedonia. Political parties must put the interest of the country above all, British Ambassador Rachel Galloway says in an interview with MIA commenting on the necessity of the passage of a new public prosecution law and integration of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) into the regular public prosecutor’s office.

Skopje – The businesswoman Nina Angelovska is most likely to become the first female finance minister in the country.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to submit the nominees for new government ministers and deputy ministers to Parliament on Friday. The new government members will be elected at a plenary session, at a later date.

Skopje – The Public Revenue Office (UJP) on Friday is launching investigation into the companies owned by Bojan Jovanovski and the individuals and companies in connection to the Racket case.

Bogota – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday rejected foreign advice on a series of forest fires raging in the Amazon.

Moscow – Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny was released from a Moscow jail on Friday after serving 30 days for repeatedly violating a city ordinance against holding unauthorized rallies.