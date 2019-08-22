18:00/22 August 2019

Skopje – The number of reported cases of discrimination in North Macedonia rose by 30 percent, show recent findings.

Skopje – Judicial bodies need full support to conduct swift, efficient and transparent procedure to resolve the Racket case, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani said Thursday, adding it would restore public trust in institutions and the rule of law.

Skopje – The Hunters’ Federation of Macedonia is against involving the Army in shooting wild boars, president of the federation Vlatko Aleksoski told a press conference on Thursday following a meeting with Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski.

Skopje – The rule of law and non-selective fight against corruption are a key condition for progress on the EU path, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Thursday.

Skopje – The rule of law and non-selective fight against corruption are a key condition for progress on the EU path, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Thursday.

Struga – The 58th Struga Poetry Evenings festival began on Wednesday evening with its traditional reading of Struga-born Konstantin Miladinov’s “Longing for the South” poem and the festival’s first-ever message from a Macedonian poet.

Bogota – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday alleged that non-governmental organizations could be behind the devastating wildfires raging in the country’sAmazon rainforest, an accusation that environmentalists rejected.

Paris – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday set out starkly different positions on a possible Brexit deal, as Britain faces the prospect of leaving the bloc on October 31 with or without an agreement.