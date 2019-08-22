13:00/22 August/2019

Skopje – The Council of Public Prosecutors in electing and appointing the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) can act only according to a Parliament motion enacted by a two-third and double majority, said MP Ilija Dimovski, chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Elections and Appointments.

Skopje – The Special Public Prosecution (SPO) continues to present its cases in court despite the fact that its head Katica Janeva has been put in detention over the Racket case, Fatime Fetai said Thursday.

Brussels – The European Commission (EC) is refraining from commenting on the Racket case and the arrest and detention of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) head, Katica Janeva, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Skopje – The head of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) Katica Janeva, who can be heard in recordings released by Italy’s La Verità telling a suspected businessman that ‘everything’s going to be OK’, is now one of the three suspects in the extortion case, commonly referred to as ‘Racket’.

Skopje – A double-decker of the Skopje Public Transportation Enterprise caught fire Thursday during morning commute in Skopje. No passengers have been hurt in the fire.

Belgrade – Kosovo’s parliament voted to dissolve itself on Thursday, a month after prime minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned over a war crime investigation.

Bogota – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday alleged that non-governmental organizations could be behind the devastating wildfires raging in the country’s Amazon rainforest, an accusation that environmentalists rejected.