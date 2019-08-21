18:00/21 August 2019

Skopje – Police on Wednesday detained SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva acting on an arrest warrant of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. She is suspected of abuse of office.

Skopje – SPO chief prosecutor Katica Janeva with a police escort has been transported to the main offices of the public prosecutor’s office after being detained in her home in Skopje.

Skopje – The Public Prosecution Office requests detention for SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva on suspicion of abuse of office in connection to the Racket case.

Skopje – There’s not enough evidence to suggest that Katica Janeva’s son has been involved in any illegal activities, Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska said Wednesday after SPO’s head Katica Janeva was detained on charges of abuse of office.

Skopje – Furniture belonging to SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva is being confiscated from her house in Skopje’s Kozle neighborhood, as she was brought back there under police escort following a police search of SPO’s offices.

Skopje – SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva left her home in Kozle under police escort and is taken to the Skopje-based Criminal Court to appear before a pre-trial judge, who should decide on the prosecutor’s request for detention.

Skopje – The ongoing Racket case whose suspect now is SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva confirms that no one is above the law, government spokesman Muamet Hoxha said Wednesday.

Skopje – Minister without portfolio in charge of communications, accountability and transparency, Robert Popovski, promoted on Wednesday a code of ethics and professional conduct of government members and office holders.

Belgrade – Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić is to pay an official visit to North Macedonia on Monday (August 26), the media relations office of Serbia’s government said in a press release.

Rome – More than 80 migrants stranded on board the Open Arms charity rescue boat for 19 days have disembarked on Italy’s Lampedusa island, local news reported late on Tuesday.