13:00/21 August/2019

Skopje – SPO’s Katica Janeva isn’t a stumbling block to the negotiations over the law on the public prosecution. They are deadlocked by the demand to have proceedings opened by the SPO after the first 18 months dismissed and evidence collected by then destroyed, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska has said.

Athens – Any new irredentist claims and violation of rule of law could directly affect the EU accession process of the neighboring country, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis has stated.

Skopje – Separate protocols on implementing the agreement to establish joint controls on the Tabanovce-Preshevo border crossing were signed on Monday by officials of relevant institutions of North Macedonia and Serbia.

Skopje – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska yesterday visited the shelter for domestic violence victims in Kochani to attend a birthday party of one of the four children who live temporarily there with their mother.

Washington – US President Donald Trump announced he will not visit Denmark next month, after the Danish prime minister flatly rebuffed his recent interest in buying Greenland, with the issue suddenly emerging as a source of tension.