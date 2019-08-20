18:00/20 August 2019

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Tuesday with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Vibeke Pasternak Jørgensen, the Chief European Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as part of their working visit to Denmark.

Skopje – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski and Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Petya Avramova, signed on Tuesday a memorandum of cooperation between the two ministries, marking the start of a more intensified implementation of the North Macedonia-Bulgaria Friendship Treaty signed in August 2017.

Skopje – Following Tuesday’s five-hour questioning over the Racket case at the Prosecution for Organized Crime, Katica Janeva told the press she didn’t feel any guilt and didn’t know whether any politicians were involved in the scandal.

Skopje – As of Tuesday, 165 million denars (about 2,7 million euros) are at a disposal of twelve municipalities to fund infrastructural projects through the World Bank-funded Municipal Service Improvement Project, implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

Skopje – Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi met Tuesday in Prishtina with Minister of Trade and Industry Endrit Shala to discuss Kosovo’s ban on import of potatoes and honey from North Macedonia.

Skopje – Recovery of economic diplomacy, technological park, working meetings with ambassadors to the country, promotion of the ICT sector abroad, considered one of the leading branches that needs to be in the focus of the national, economic and social policy.

Washington – US President Donald Trump tweeted a mocking image of a Trump-branded hotel superimposed over territory labelled as Greenland on Monday.