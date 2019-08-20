13:00/20 August/2019

Skopje – Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) is one of the companies that have shown interest to participate in Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear power plant (NPP) project, Deputy PM Kocho Angjushev’s office told MIA.

Skopje – Arriving to testify at the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime, special prosecutor Katica Janeva said on Tuesday she hoped her testimony would speed up the Racket investigation.

Skopje – Serbian writer and translator Milena Ilić is currently staying in Skopje as part of a month-long literary residence program. During the residency she will be working on the Serbian translation of Frosina Parmakovska’s novel “Countdown”.

Ohrid – The Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republic of North Macedonia (MANU) will promote three new anthologies on Tuesday night, at the House of Urania in Ohrid, as part of the “Science and Art Visit” event.

Beijing – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed a willingness for “dialogue” on Tuesday as her government faces huge public protests against Chinese influence over the semi-autonomous territory and alleged police violence.

Madrid – Firefighters have begun to get a handle on a devastating forest fire that has raged in the mountains of Gran Canaria, officials said.