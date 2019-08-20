18:00/19 August/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia’s authorities would seek an explanation from Kosovo for Prishtina’s ban on potato and honey imports from the country, as well as the international standards in line with which the ban had been imposed.

Skopje – The trial on the Titanic 3 case, which charges DUI members Ejup Aljimi and Ismet Guri with destroying electoral material in the 2013 local election while on the Chair municipal election commission, will resume on Aug. 26.

Skopje – Special public prosecutor Katica Janeva has denied the request submitted by the defense lawyer in the Titanic 3 case to remove the SPO’s prosecutors Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski from the case.

Skopje – Zoran Mileski-Kicheec, charged in the Racket case with “accepting a reward for illegal influence,” was brought in from detention to testify at a hearing on Monday, according to the Public Prosecution for organized crime.

Frankfurt – Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, on Monday said it does not see signs of a summer recovery after Europe’s largest economy shrank in the second quarter of this year.

Madrid – At least 9,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire raged out of control on Monday across the mountains of Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, burning more than 6,000 hectares of land.

Sopron – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban set aside their differences on migration to pay tribute to a picnic held 30 years ago that led to a mass exodus across the Iron Curtain.