13:00/19 August 2019

Skopje – A fire that broke out Sunday in the forest area above the Skopje suburb Pintija, has been extinguished this morning, according to the Territorial Fire Brigade of the City of Skopje.

Skopje – Ahead of Monday’s Titanic 3 case trial, the Special Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor Fatime Fetai refrained from commenting on the latest developments in the Racket case led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting organized crime.

Skopje – Trial in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) Titanic case has been adjourned at Monday’s hearing to resume on August 23.

Skopje – The defense in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) ‘Titanic 3’ case at a trial on Monday has put forward a motion for the dismissal of special public prosecutor Katica Janeva as well as SPO’s prosecutors Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski.

Skopje – This year, Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production takes part in almost every program of the renowned Sarajevo Film Festival. Vuk Mitevski’s ‘One of Many’ will have its regional premiere at the short film competition program.

Kriva Palanka – North Macedonia’s national basketball team for girls under 14 has been eliminated from the 2019 Slovenia Ball tournament after a win and a tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina.