15:00/18 August/2019

Ohrid – The central ceremony to mark Day of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia (Army Day)-August 18 took place Sunday at the Water Training Center in Ohrid. Addressing a number of guests at the central ceremony, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Stevo Pendarovski reminded of the historic beginnings of the modern Macedonian Army on August 18, 1943, when the first battalion Mirce Acev was formed on the Mount Slavej, named after the member of the National Liberation Army Headquarters and partisan units.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulating Sunday the Army Day-August 18 to all members of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia said our troops are committed to equal partnership with our allies and show ability to jointly maintain regional and international peace and stability.

Skopje – The novel Someone Was Here by Nikolina Andova Shopova, winner of the 2018 Novel of the Year award, will be promoted Sunday evening within 2019 Velestovo Poetry Evenings.

Britain will face food, medicine and fuel shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to government documents leaked to the Sunday Times newspaper.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide bombing at a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that left 63 people dead.

Argentina‘s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned on Saturday, days after President Mauricio Macri suffered a heavy setback in primary elections sending the peso into a nose drive.

Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s government defended police actions as tens of thousands of protesters continued to fill the streets hours after a demonstration began, many expressing anger against police violence. During the 11 weeks of protest “many police stations were attacked or besieged for over 75 times,” the government said in a statement.

Daniil Medvedev made his second successive Masters final as he battled from behind to overcome world number one Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Cincinnati’s Saturday semi-finals.