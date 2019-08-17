15:00/17 August/2019

Skopje – On occasion of the Day of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia (Army Day), August 18, an Army artillery unit is to perform Saturday day at 7pm an honorary 10-gun salute in Skopje-based Ilinden barracks.

Skopje – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski said Saturday concrete steps that North Macedonia is to take towards banned imports of potatoes and honey from North Macedonia to Kosovo will be known after a meeting with Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Food and Veterinary Agency Director Zoran Atanasov scheduled for Monday (Aug. 19).

Skopje – Traffic intensity outside urban area is increased. Wait times of up to 45 minutes are reported at Bogorodica and Tabanovce border crossings.

Skopje – Applications for UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open until 5 November 2019, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply

Ohrid – The Bulgarian pianist Dimcho Velichkov is to hold a concert Saturday evening in St. Sophia church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Eight people died and 10 others were injured in a fire at a budget hotel in the Ukrainian harbour city of Odessa, authorities said.

Two leading members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday expressed support for the sale of F–16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels say they were behind a major drone attack against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military alliance against the rebel group.

Accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein died by suicide in his New York prison cell, the city’s medical examiner said Friday, amid a wave of conspiracy theories that the financier was murdered.

Ashleigh Barty is one game away from regaining the world number one spot after she beat Greece’s Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0, and Naomi Osaka retired injured on Friday in the Cincinnati quarter-finals.