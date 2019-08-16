18:00/16 August/2019

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Friday accused the government and PM Zoran Zaev of being involved in the Racket case and protecting the suspects.

Skopje – Following his two-hour testimony at Friday’s hearing in the Public Prosecution, prosecutor Burim Rustemi said information he gave on the SPO’s Post Bank case would help the Racket case investigation.

Skopje – Special Public Prosecutor Katica Janeva said she had not ordered that her coworker Fatime Fetai nor any other prosecutors be searched.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche has urged opposition VMRO-DPMNE to participate with all its capacities in a joint effort of working bodies to achieve completion of a project for the construction of a new Clinical Center in Skopje.

Strumica – Road construction will not only stimulate economic growth, but will also contribute to regional connectivity not only between our cities but also with neighbouring countries. The construction of Strumica-Novo Selo road to the border crossing with the Republic of Bulgaria is intensified, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Friday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday posted a message on Facebook announcing the upcoming investment cycle of around €5 billion in North Macedonia.

Tel Aviv – Israel has granted a petition by US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib to enter the country on humanitarian grounds, one day after Israel sparked an outcry by barring Tlaib and fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar from making a diplomatic visit to the region.

Washington/Tel Aviv – US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel’s offer to let her enter the country on humanitarian grounds so that she could visit her grandmother and other relatives living in the Palestinian Territories.

Kinshasa – The Ebola virus has spread to a third province in Congo with two new cases confirmed, the country’s National Institute for Biomedical Research said in a statement Friday.