13:00/16 August 2019

Skopje – Universities from North Macedonia again lag far behind in the Shanghai Ranking of the world’s best universities.

Skopje – Friday’s hearing in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case Titanic in the Skopje-based Criminal Court, has been adjourned due to the absence of the member of the Criminal Court’s Council, judge Ognen Stavrev.

Skopje – Over 3,000 people from North Macedonia have applied via NASA’s website to have their names sent to Mars on the agency’s next mission.

Skopje – A new plaque installed Thursday on Philip II monument has been removed and stolen overnight, while a plaque attached on the monument of Olympias has been damaged.

Skopje – Fake news pose a challenge for democratic societies worldwide and media literacy, which includes having the skills to distinguish between reliable information and personal opinions, prejudices or propaganda, is the most powerful tool to battle this phenomenon.

Skopje – The Chief of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Armed Forces General Andrej Bocev, who is visiting North Macedonia, held meetings Friday in the Minister of Defence and the Army’s General Staff.

Skopje – The 31st edition of the poetry evenings event that takes place in the village of Velestovo in Ohrid is opening Friday and will last through August 18.

Stockholm – Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was one of several Danish politicians to express scepticism on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump’s reported interest in buying Greenland.