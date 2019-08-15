18:00/15 August/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski in a meeting with a Vermont National Guard delegation led by adjutant general Colonel Gregory Knight on Thursday said he’s looking forward to U.S. Congress ratifying our country’s accession protocol with NATO.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Vasil Sterjovski, ethnic Macedonian MP in the Albanian Parliament and the delegation of the political party Macedonian Alliance for European Integration in the Republic of Albania.

Skopje – Each of us is equal before the law and we support and expect institutions to do their job. None of us expects political protection, none of us would get it, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska told a joint press conference with Adjutant General for the Vermont National Guard, Colonel Gregory Knight.

Skopje – Our cooperation with the Vermont National Guard is probably the most dynamic and most visible element of the cooperation we foster with the United States, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said on Thursday.

Helsinki – Finland, serving as the current EU presidency holder, supports the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia, which is expected in October, the country’s Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told a news conference in Helsinki on Thursday.

Skopje – A delegation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, led by Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Andrej Bocev, will kick off Friday a three-day official visit to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Skopje – Total industry turnover in June 2019 dropped by 7,5% compared to May 2019, whereas in the first half of 2019 it rose by 9,5% compared to the same period in 2018, State Statistical Office data show.

Skopje – Ten Macedonian documentaries and 70 foreign films will be shown as part of the 10th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival taking place in Skopje from Aug. 21 to 28.

Germany will make more payments to survivors of the Holocaust, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday.

Gibraltar‘s Supreme Court has ordered the release of an Iranian oil tanker seized by the British overseas territory more than a month ago, the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk could become the first defender to win the European footballer of the year award after being named on a three-man shortlist by continental governing body UEFA on Thursday.