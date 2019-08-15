13:00/15 August 2019

Skopje – Public backlash against PM Zoran Zaev for his controversial statement when asked to comment on the Racket case hasn’t died down. He has come under fire after using a gay slur and language, seen as insulting and as threatening the LGBTI community and journalists. Demands to offer a public apology, assume responsibility and be more careful when speaking to the press have grown louder. His move could also damage his political career.

Skopje – Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva is paying Thursday a day-long visit to Strumica. Zakharieva will be joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski to attend the One Love Tour festival.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister for Diaspora Affairs Edmond Ademi on Wednesday evening presented policies aimed at boosting the economy to a gathering of expatriates living in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey, and the USA.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with members of the Grand Committee of the Parliament of Finland, led by the committee’s first Vice-Chair Jani Mäkelä.

Skopje – The removal of the Vergina Sun symbol from public institutions and public sites is followed by the installment of plaques on monuments in line with the Prespa Agreement.

Moscow – A Russian airliner crash-landed in a cornfield in the Moscow region shortly after take-off on Thursday after hitting a flock of seagulls, authorities said.

Berlin – Driving bans imposed on older diesel-powered vehicles are to go into effect on certain heavily polluted streets in two districts of Berlin from the beginning of October, officials said on Thursday.

Philadelphia – A gunman who Philadelphia police say shot six city officers late Wednesday afternoon surrendered around midnight, ending a dramatic standoff that had two officers trapped for several hours inside a house with the suspect after a shootout erupted at 4:30 p.m.