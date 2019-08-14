18:00/14 August/2019

Skopje – Everyone involved in the case, anyone who has broken the law in any way, will be held accountable and probed in a transparent judicial inquiry, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a short interview with MIA in the wake of the public backlash caused by the statement he made on Tuesday evening at the Club of MPs.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev can make up for his blunder only by better protecting the rights of LGBTI people, who are being called names and suffer exclusion, stigma, and violence every day, according to the National Network Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Skopje – The Supreme Court has backed the Aug. 7 decision by the Primary Court’s Department for Organized Crime and Corruption Criminal Council that no legal grounds exist for extraditing ex-KLA member Tomor Morina to Serbia.

Skopje – The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Fighting Against Organized Crime and Corruption has launched a comprehensive financial investigation into the Racket case, according to PPO’s press release.

Kumanovo – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Public Enterprise for State Roads Director Zoran Kitanov and Kumanovo mayor Maksim Dimitrievski inspected Wednesday the rehabilitation activities on Kumanovo – Sveti Nikole regional road.

Skopje – A delegation of the Vermont National Guard led by adjutant general Col. Gregory Knight, is paying a three-day official visit to North Macedonia. During the stay, Col. Knight is to meet Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Chief of the General Staff of the Army of North Macedonia, Lt Gen Vasko Gjurchinovski.

Islamabad/New Delhi – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused India of planning an attack in the part of Kashmir controlled by his country, warning New Delhi of a tit-for-tat response.

Kabul – The United Nations on Wednesday said it was “gravely concerned” by reports of an operation by pro-government forces in Afghanistan’s south-eastern Paktia province that killed at least 11 civilians.