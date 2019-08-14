13:30/14 August 2019

Skopje – “Certainly, I will not allow a few criminals, a vain journalist, and with apologies to the LGBT community, a fag, to bring this government down. No. We will fight to the end because everyone involved will be held accountable,” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday evening, commenting on expectations relating to the Racket case.

Skopje – Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski said Wednesday that the government’s decision to remove the Vergina Sun symbol pertained to municipalities, state and local institutions, and it was now implemented in accordance withe the Prespa Agreement.

Skopje – Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva on Thursday will pay a day-long visit to Strumica, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Skopje – Through talks by Slavoj Žižek and 39 other speakers, the 26th Golden Drum International Festival of Creativity taking place in Portorož, Slovenia, Oct. 17-18, will consider how creative industries can promote positive change in society.

Athens – Plagued by a series of wildfires raging on several fronts, Greece on Tuesday asked the European Union to help it contain the situation.

Berlin – The German economy contracted in the second quarter as a bitter trade war between the United States and China and the threat of Britain crashing out of the European Union hit Europe’s economic powerhouse, according to data released on Wednesday.

New York – Serena Williams pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday, citing the same upper-back injury that forced her to withdraw from the Rogers Cup final two days earlier.

New York – They’ll be there for you – in theaters. The sitcom “Friends” will commemorate its 25th anniversary this year by showing 12 episodes in more than 1,000 movie theaters across the United States.