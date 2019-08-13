18:00/13 August/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski did not discredit the Public Prosecutor’s Office on any grounds; neither did he intend to attack any institutions nor meddle in any legal proceedings, the President’s Cabinet wrote in a press release.

Skopje – The Government recommends the local self-government units to abide by the obligation under Article 8 paragraph (3) of the Final Agreement for the settlement of the differences as described in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 817 (1993) and 845 (1993), the termination of the Interim Accord of 1995, and the establishment of a strategic partnership between the parties and to remove the symbol (Vergina Sun) from all public sites and public usage.

Skopje– The government at a session on Tuesday set up an operational team to join the fight against crime and corruption.

Skopje – Following her five-hour hearing at the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, the SPO’s Lile Stefanova said she had shared all details she was privy to regarding the Empire and Racket cases.

Skopje – Chief of Defense of the Norwegian Armed Forces Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, met with North Macedonia’s Chief of General Staff Major General Vasko Gjurchinovski and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska at the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

Skopje – Swift and effective investigation is needed and everyone involved in the Racket case should be brought to justice, in fact everyone involved in any case should, because the criminals must be defeated, there’s no other way for the country to prosper, Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday.

Skopje – Upholding the rule of law is vital for North Macedonia, UK Ambassador Rachel Galloway tweeted sharing Commissioner Johannes Hahn’s tweet on the Racket case and the fight against corruption.

Skopje – The Skopje court has extended Tuesday the detention for Bojan Jovanovski (Boki 13) and Zoran Mileski (Zoki Kicheec), who are suspects in the Racket case, for another 30 days.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with Chief of Defense of the Norwegian Armed Forces Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen.

Skopje – Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini met Tuesday with the Director of the German Bank KfW Office to North Macedonia, René Eschemann and discussed the current support and cooperation by the German Government as well as the implemented and ongoing projects.

Ohrid – The Ohrid village of Velgoshti is celebrating the legacy of Zhivko Chingo, one of the greats of Macedonian literature, during its annual event held on Aug. 13, the writer’s birthdate.

Belgrade – Germany, France, Italy, Britain and the United States on Tuesday jointly urged Serbia and breakaway province Kosovo to restart their stalled normalization dialogue and produce a binding agreement in the interest of regional stability.

Russia’s Kremlin on Tuesday said it approved of the “tough actions” taken by police in an effort to suppress rioting during a recent series of pro-opposition demonstrations in the Russian capital.