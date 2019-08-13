13:00/13 August 2019

Skopje – Sunny weather and sweltering heat continues on Tuesday as North Macedonia is under an orange alert. Expect light southeast breeze.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski’s address to the public regarding the Racket case was welcomed by the Council of Ambassadors, a non-profit organization of former ambassadors and foreign ministers.

Skopje – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of North Macedonia has released a written response to President Stevo Pendarovski’s address to the public on Monday.

Prishtina – Kosovo Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli on the 18th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement has said ‘the event is considered the greatest achievement in the efforts of the Albanians to live as equals’ in North Macedonia.

Washington – Asked for a comment involving the Racket case and alleged involvement of SPO’s outgoing head Katica Janeva, analyst Daniel Serwer said such cases need to be resolved in court.

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray said he won’t play singles at the US Open after a defeat at the Cincinnati Masters on Monday.