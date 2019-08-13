18:00/12 August/2019

Skopje – SPO’s Lile Stefanova, the lead prosecutor in the ‘Empire’ case, has been summoned for questioning on Tuesday in connection with Public Prosecutor’s ‘Racket’ case, Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski told MIA.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski has said he fully supports the institutions, most notably the prosecution and the courts, in resolving the Racket case, noting he will use his constitutional and legal powers to protect them from pressure.

Skopje – We need to resolve swiftly the “Racket” case mainly considered from country’s Euro-Atlantic integration aspect. Maybe not in regard to NATO since we are at the final stage of membership procedure, but with regard to the EU we must not leave the slightest doubt among the EU member states that we are not prepared to deal with such cases, President Stevo Pendarovski said at Monday’s press conference.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski said he wouldn’t comment if there were chances the government might fall apart in the wake of the Racket scandal, adding early election by the end of the year wasn’t in the country’s interest.

Skopje – Following Monday’s hearing in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) ‘Titanic’ case, the trial is to resume on Wednesday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Skopje – Food and Veterinary Agency on Monday introduced a ban on import of pork and preserved pork and import and transit of pigs and wild boars from Serbia.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, gasoline retail prices will increase by Mden 3 and diesel by Mden 2 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Skopje – 119,334 tourists visited North Macedonia in June, which is a 16.6% increase compared to June 2018, according to statistics.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday in a Facebook post that new 49.552 jobs have been created in two years in the country.

Skopje – The international exhibit ‘Perceptions: Engendered’, organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Skopje and the British Council, will close on Monday with an outdoor screening of Diana Toucedo’s film ‘Thirty Souls’.

Stockholm – The Norwegian man accused of carrying out a shooting at a mosque near Oslo on the weekend has denied the charges against him and asked to be released, his lawyer said.

Five children died Sunday in an early morning house fire in Erie, a city in north-western Pennsylvania, fire officials said.

Washington – The White House is tightening rules in order to limit the pathway towards citizenship for immigrants who rely extensively on public benefits, such as food stamps, as part of a push by the administration towards a more merit-based system.

Berlin – Japan’s Naomi Osaka returned to the top of the women’s tennis rankings in the latest list published by the WTA on Monday, dethroning Australian Ash Barty.