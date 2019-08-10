18:00/9 August/2019

Skopje – The online edition of Italian paper La Verità published new material related to the Racket scandal, including a recording of voices apparently belonging to Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, Orce Kamchev, and Katica Janeva.

Skopje – Following latest footage released in connection with the “Racket” case, Special Public Prosecutor Katica Janeva said she was shocked by the way she was put in connection with the case and once again underlined that she had never traded any influence, misused her duties or acted contrary to the law.

Skopje – The public prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Lile Stefanova rejects the allegations presented in today’s footage published in the Italian newspaper La Verità as untrue and believes the aim is to discredit her as a prosecutor.

Skopje – Those involved in ‘Racket’ case, including the special prosecutors Katica Janeva and Lile Stefanova, will be questioned or interrogated in an unselective manner, Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski told MIA.

Skopje – All the cases that are being investigated must be resolved and everyone should be held accountable, PM Zoran Zaev said Friday.

Skopje – The ban imposed on importing of fish stock into the country covers not only Kosovo, but also all other countries lacking monitoring and guarantee that the stock imported here is sound health-wise, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski said Friday.

Rome – Italy’s right-wing League party on Friday announced that it would submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Senate, in an attempt to force the government’s collapse and spark fresh parliamentary elections.

Cairo – Around two million Muslims from around the world on Friday headed to a holy site in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Islam’s largest gathering.