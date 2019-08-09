13:00/9 August 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on his Facebook profile posted data from the World Trade Organization according to which the share of foreign direct investment (fDi) in GDP was 1.5% in 2012, while in 2018 it stood at 5.8%.

Skopje – Teatrosk street theater production members Vojo Cvetanovski and Milena Cvetanovska will be on the panel of judges deciding who wins Best Living Statue at this year’s Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, from Aug. 7-13.

Athens – I wouldn’t say a veto is something that can be easily enacted in Europe, but what can be done is day-to-day pressure on the path to EU membership, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said in an interview with Greek portal GR Times, answering a question on whether Athens would block the European integration of North Macedonia and in what case would a veto be an option.

Zagreb – President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in an interview with the Croatian weekly newspaper “Hrvatski Tjednik” that she would soon formally announce her candidacy for the second term, HINA reports.

Liverpool get the Premier League season under way this Friday when they take on newly-promoted Norwich City at Anfield, a ground that became a fortress last season.