10:00/9 August 2019

Skopje – North Macedonia swelters in a heatwave that started on Thursday and will last through August 14.

Skopje – Members of the Fridays for Future Skopje movement inspired by Greta Thunberg’s action on climate change will gather on Friday near the Government, for solidarity after Siberia’s raging wildfires.

Skopje – The signing of the Prespa Agreement has resulted in increase of trade exchange and rise in exports between the two countries, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile.

Washington – US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Iran, warning that no one was authorized to parley with Tehran on behalf of the United States.

Tokyo/Beijing – China‘s weather bureau issued a “red alert” – its highest warning – as Typhoon Lekima barrelled toward its coast after battering southern Japan and Taiwan, where one person died.