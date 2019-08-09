18:00/8 August/2019

Skopje – The video released by Italian La Verità newspaper didn’t come from sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski told MIA.

Skopje – La Verità, the Italian newspaper that posted Thursday a video showing two suspected extortionists leaving the home of an influential businessman, is believed to have close ties with the main opposition in the country.

Prilep – Many state delegations and family members laid wreaths Thursday on the Karpalak monument in downtown Prilep to commemorate the soldiers who were killed 18 years ago.

Skopje – The Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (MCC) welcome the new Law on Vehicles that provides for subsidies for purchasing vehicles with high environmental standards, but see no need for subsidies for purchasing used vehicles.

Moscow – Two people were killed and six others injured when a jet engine exploded at a Russian military facility near the north-western port city of Arkhangelsk.

Warsaw – The speaker of Poland‘s lower house of parliament, Marek Kuchcinski, announced his resignation on Thursday after coming under fire for allegedly misusing public aircraft for private purposes as the country gears up for an October election.

Moscow – Kyrgyzstan’s former president Almazbek Atambayev was taken into custody on Thursday as police troops stormed his residence outside the capital Bishkek, local media and Russian state news agencies reported.