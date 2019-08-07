18:00/7 August/2019

Skopje – Conditions are not in place to extradite ex-KLA member Tomor Morina to Serbia, a court in Skopje said.

Skopje – The Criminal Court turned down Wednesday a request from prosecutors to order detention for the former head of the Central Registry.

Veles – “Racket” case showed nothing is the same anymore, because three years ago citizens talked about money extortion allegations and were afraid to speak up loudly and publicly, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Wednesday who attended ceremony honoring the recruitment of new 125 professional soldiers in the Army of North Macedonia in Veles barracks.

Skopje – The EBRD provides additional EUR 4 million for investments in green energy through its local partner Ohridska Banka AD Skopje, to support the improvement of energy efficiency in residential buildings, help decrease greenhouse gas emissions and improve quality of life.

Kabul – At least 14 people were killed and 145 injured in a Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in Kabul on Wednesday, Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat said.