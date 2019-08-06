18:00/6 August/2019

Athens – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appointed on Tuesday Maria Antoniou as head of the prime minister’s office in Thessaloniki, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Skopje – Kosovo Ambassador Gjergj Dedaj on Tuesday visited ex-KLA member Tomor Morina in a Skopje jail after the Criminal Court has approved his visit request.

Skopje – There’s no outbreak of African swine fever in our country at the moment, however, preventative measures are being taken, Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski said Tuesday.

Beijing/Hong Kong – China delivered a harsh warning to Hong Kong’s protesters on Tuesday, telling them that attempts “to play with fire will only backfire.”

Kinshasa – At least 12 people were killed in a boat accident in Congo‘s central Kasai province and 50 more are presumed dead, an official said Tuesday.

Washington – Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize-winning author of the novel “Beloved” and a seminal voice in African-American literature, has died at the age of 88.