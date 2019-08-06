10:00/6 August/2019

Skopje – There is no progress in negotiations between the ruling coalition and the opposition over the public prosecution law. However, both parties are optimistic that a compromise could be struck if one party aligns its positions to the other.

Ohrid – The Russian pianist Violetta Egorova is to hold a concert Tuesday evening in St. Sophia church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Brussels – EU states have put forward Spain’s Josep Borrell to take over from Federica Mogherini when she leaves office as EU foreign policy chief at the end of October, the European Council announced Monday, after nominating him in July.

Kabul – The Taliban threatened on Tuesday to disrupt the upcoming Afghan presidential elections and to attack campaign events, even as peace talks to end the 18-year war are said to have made progress.

Washington – US President Donald Trump says the country must condemn racism and white supremacy and pledges to change mental health laws so that disturbed people cannot have firearms. In an address to the nation in the wake of two mass shootings, Trump vows “to act with urgent resolve.”