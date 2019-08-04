15:00/4 August/2019

Skopje – Every citizen should be encouraged to report to the authorities bribe attempts by law-enforcement or customs officers, Interior Minister spokesman Toni Angelovski said Sunday.

Skopje – Police have found 45 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, it was reported.

Skopje – Five border police officers were arrested and taken into custody in Strumica on charges of receiving up to 822 euros and alcoholic drinks.

Skopje – The Macedonian team of the joint commission on historical and educational issues between North Macedonia and Bulgaria does not accept the body to hold an extraordinary working meeting, historian Dragan Gjorgiev has stated.

Athens – Athens will follow every step Skopje takes making sure it is within the frameworks we’ve defined, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said, MIA reports from Athens.

Los Angeles – Twenty people were killed and another 26 injured on Saturday in a shooting attack at a shopping complex in the US city of El Paso, Texas.

Washington– The perpetrator and at least 9 others are dead following a shooting in the eastern US state of Ohio.

Tehran – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it has impounded a “foreign” vessel that had been attempting to smuggle oil into Gulf states, according to a report on Sunday from Iranian news agency Fars.