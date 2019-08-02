15:00/2 August/2019

Krushevo – People who fought in the 1903 Ilinden Uprising and the partisans fighting in World War II waged battles for the future, not the past. Because of them, all of us here today are the children of Ilinden, Prime Minister Zoran said in his speech delivered on Mechkin Kamen at a ceremony marking Republic Day.

Skopje – The biggest challenge we are facing today is reconciliation in the society. The road to reconciliation is paved on justice based on truth. And real justice requires rule of law, President Stevo Pendarovski said Friday in his speech marking Republic Day.

Pelince – Speaking at a ceremony marking Republic Day in Pelince, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi thanked the citizens of North Macedonia for their ‘perseverance, loyalty and truthful passing on of the legacy’ of the people rebelling against the Ottoman Empire in 1903.

Skopje – Businessman Sead Kochan was taken late on Friday to the Idrizovo prison to start serving his sentence.

Zagreb – A man who shot and killed six people in a Zagreb family home committed suicide when police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities said early Friday.

Washington – US President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with China on Thursday, announcing he will hike tariffs on some 300 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods to 10 per cent starting on September 1.

Moscow – The bilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Russia and the United States has ended, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Friday.