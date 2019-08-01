18:00/1 August/2019

Skopje – The Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts on History and Education must find a solution to the Goce Delchev issue by October, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borrissov told a joint conference with his host Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Skopje – Bulgaria and North Macedonia are committed to promoting cooperation, according to the official press release following the meeting between President Stevo Pendarovski and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Thursday.

Skopje – Project implementation within infrastructure Corridor 8 has been the focal point of Thursday’s meeting between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov.

Skopje – No progress was made Thursday by the working groups of the ruling coalition and the opposition tasked with negotiating the public prosecution law, which also regulates the future status of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO).

Skopje – It’s evident the government isn’t ready to endorse a concept as regards the public prosecution law ensuring greater responsibility and increasing public trust that it is really committed to combating organized crime and high-level corruption, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Miloshoski told the press on Thursday.

Sana’a – At least 60 people were killed on Thursday in two attacks targeting security facilities in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, a government minister said.