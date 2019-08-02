MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

2 August 2019 (MIA)

Top state officials mark Republic Day:

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and WWII veterans will lay wreaths at the Monument of Fallen Soldiers and pay their respects to the late presidents Kiro Gligorov and late general Mihajlo Apostolski (Butel cemetery/10:00).

-President Stevo Pendarovski and Nikola Stojanovski, head of the Board of the WWII Association of Veterans, will deliver speeches (Villa Vodno/11:15)

-Wreath laying ceremonies at the monuments of ASNOM and Nikola Karev and a visit to the monument of the first President of ASNOM’s Presidium, Metodij Andonov Chento in downtown Skopje.

Krushevo – A government delegation, led by PM Zoran Zaev, will lay wreaths at the Meckin Kamen memorial.

-Performance of the national anthem, followed by a speech by PM Zaev. (12:00h)

Pelince – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will deliver a speech at a ceremony at the ASNOM Memorial Center (10:00h).

Struga – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will deliver a speech at an event at the Ilinden memorial in the village of Tashmarunishta.

Struga – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi will visit the village of Labunishta.