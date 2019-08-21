0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo

Medical team enters Criminal Court where Janeva awaits decision

An ambulance arrived Wednesday at the Criminal Court, where SPO’s chief prosecutor Katica Janeva is to appear before a pre-trial judge, who should decide on the prosecutor’s request for detention.

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 20:29
