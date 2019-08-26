0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Manchevski: Media Agency has stood in defense of fake news

Minister of Information Society Damjan Manchevski posted on his Facebook profile that the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services has stood in defense of fake news and phantom news portals. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 August 2019 17:29
