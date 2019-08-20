Manchester United ‘utterly condemn’ racist abuse towards Pogba

London, 20 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Manchester United said Tuesday they “utterly condemn” racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba on social media after his penalty miss in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves.

The Frenchman won a penalty midway through the second half of the Premier League game but saw his spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio, the fourth time he’s failed to convert a penalty in the last year.

In a statement, cited by BBC Sport, United said they were disgusted by the abuse.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also,” the statement read.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

Some of the tweets were deleted while many accounts were removed, according to the BBC.