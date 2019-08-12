Malaysia charges 17 Goldman Sachs employees over 1MDB scandal

Malaysia has filed charges against 17 current and former directors at investment giant Goldman Sachs for their alleged involvement in state development fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

1MDB is the subject of a sweeping international graft probe spanning multiple countries over allegations that 4.5 billion dollars had been misappropriated by high-ranking Malaysian officials, including former prime minister Najib Razak.

Goldman Sachs has come under intense scrutiny for its role in the scandal-plagued fund.

The investment bank was tasked with raising 6.5 billion dollars in bond offerings for 1MDB.

The charges were filed under the Malaysian Capital Markets and Services Act, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

The individuals charged include Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International.

“Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought against the accused … given the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds,” Thomas said.

In 2018, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank’s former employees, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, for their involvement with 1MDB.

The country is also seeking reparations from the bank to the tune of 6.5 billion dollars.

Goldman Sachs has distanced itself from the allegations, claiming that the actions of its employees were carried out without its knowledge.