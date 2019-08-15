ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

MakeDox to screen 10 Macedonian and 70 foreign documentaries

Ten Macedonian documentaries and 70 foreign films will be shown as part of the 10th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival taking place in Skopje from Aug. 21 to 28.

Magdalena Reed 15 August 2019 15:44
