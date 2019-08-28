0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Make utmost efforts for EU accession talks in October, Zaev tells diplomats

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addressed Tuesday the working meeting of the Ambassadors' Council, organized by the Foreign Ministry in Skopje. It also saw addresses by Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Bisera Altiparmakova 27 August 2019 18:32
